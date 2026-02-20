The chequered flag has sadly come down on a memorable half term week of F1 fun in Woking town centre.
All roads led to Victoria Place last week as McLaren Racing celebrated its 2025 victories in the Constructors and Drivers Championship with shoppers and residents in their hometown.
A full-scale McLaren F1 show car was parked up in the shopping centre as part of a five-day programme of free activities from last Wednesday to Sunday.
And while the car was static there was plenty of high-octane fun with petrolheads and F1 fans of all ages trying out racing simulators in Henry Plaza.
The simulations gave virtual drivers the chance to experience the Silverstone circuit while the reaction time machines and child’s racing simulators were also a big hit.
A visit to the Hilton Woking was a must with a replica of the Constructors’ Championship trophy going on display in the exhibition room, giving fans a rare chance to see the silverware up close.
One of the biggest highlights was an interactive pit stop challenge opposite Woking Superbowl over the weekend, with timed 30-minute sessions giving fans a real hands-on raceday experience.
There were long queues throughout the weekend with the only thing missing being Lando Norris, although he could be forgiven for not attending given his schedule.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, Leader of Woking Borough Council said the town was “incredibly proud” of McLaren Racing’s double championship success.
She said: “McLaren contributes so much to our local economy, our identity and our sense of community pride. We are delighted to work with them again to bring this exciting event to residents and visitors.”
Lou McEwen, chief marketing officer at McLaren, said: “This event was a chance to celebrate with the local community and build excitement ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season.”
