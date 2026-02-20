Planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to February 20.

Erection of a two-storey rear extension to dwelling, roof extensions and alterations comprising hip-to-gable enlargement to northern (side) elevation, enlargement of roof over existing garage to southern (side) elevation, insertion of 3no dormers to eastern (front) elevation to facilitate conversion of the roofspace to habitable accommodation, erection of a front porch, insertion of ground and first floor side-facing windows to northern (side) elevation. 22 Downsview Avenue, Kingfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9BT. PLAN/2025/0900