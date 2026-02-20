Planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to February 20.
Byfleet and West Byfleet
Erection of a detached garage. Hollyvale, Old Avenue, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6AD. PLAN/2026/0109
Construction of a hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer, one front rooflight and one second floor window to the side elevation to facilitate the conversion of the roof space to habitable accommodation. 108 Church Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7NF. PLAN/2026/0083
Erection of a first floor front infill extension. 30 Wey Barton, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7EF. PLAN/2026/0092
Canalside
Erection of a rear outbuilding. Materials to be used will match existing main property. 291 Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5TU. PLAN/2026/0093
Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for the use of the Annexe as a separate dwellinghouse for in excess of 5 years. 206 Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5TY. PLAN/2026/0088
Goldsworth Park
Erection of a single story side extension. 1 Venton Close, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3BX. PLAN/2026/0110
Heathlands
Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except access) comprising the erection of up to 650 homes (Use Class C3) with associated parking, infrastructure and open space; a care home (Use Class C2), and commercial and community uses and a publicly-accessible SANG country park (Environmental Statement submitted). Sutton Green Golf Club , New Lane, Sutton Green, Woking, Surrey, GU4 7QF. PLAN/2026/0042
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension. 223 Connaught Road, Brookwood, Woking, Surrey, GU24 0AE. PLAN/2026/0105
Horsell
Proposed roof alterations to the existing side and rear extensions including raising the ridge height, ground floor infill extension, first-floor side extension, and the demolition of the carport and garden room. Beechfield, Waldens Road, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4RH. PLAN/2026/0055
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for conversion of garage into habitable room. 18 Broomhall Lane, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4AN. PLAN/2026/0098
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Broomwood, Kettlewell Hill, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4JJ. PLAN/2026/0095
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 45 Common Close, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4DB. PLAN/2026/0117
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension. (Amendment to PLAN/2024/0851). 43 Waldens Park Road, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4RW. PLAN/2026/0089
Hoe Valley
Erection of a two-storey rear extension to dwelling, roof extensions and alterations comprising hip-to-gable enlargement to northern (side) elevation, enlargement of roof over existing garage to southern (side) elevation, insertion of 3no dormers to eastern (front) elevation to facilitate conversion of the roofspace to habitable accommodation, erection of a front porch, insertion of ground and first floor side-facing windows to northern (side) elevation. 22 Downsview Avenue, Kingfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9BT. PLAN/2025/0900
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the provision of a twin unit mobile home (not operational development) within the garden of the lawful dwelling house for use as additional accommodation by one household (not a material change of use). 21 Chestnut Grove, Westfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9PL. PLAN/2026/0097
Knaphill
Listed Building Consent to raise fireplace beam to increase fireplace opening at ground floor, removal of internal partition in main bathroom and installation of 2No ensuites 'pods' at first floor level. Longcroft Cottage, Barrs Lane, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2JN. PLAN/2026/0108
Erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing car port. 99 Oak Tree Road, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2SB. PLAN/2026/0084
Mount Hermon
Retrospective application for alterations to front elevation at ground floor level, erection of part two storey, part first floor, part single storey rear extensions, rooflight to front roof slope, alterations to fenestration, front porch extension/alteration and subdivision to create an additional dwelling to amend the internal layout and infill a rear extension. Peterport, Lavender Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8AY. PLAN/2026/0058
Pyrford
T16 - Lime Tree: Reduce by 4-5m. T17 - Horse Chestnut: Remove growth to provide an uplift to canopy of 6m, 10% shrinking and removal of epidermic growth (Works subject to TPO/0005/2007). 1 Cheniston Close, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6DQ. TREE/2026/8026
