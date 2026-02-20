It’s a red letter day for fans of vintage clothing as a former NHS worker is injecting new life into a Woking shopping centre.
Nick Froggatt has turned a long-held dream into a reality by transforming his successful online clothing business into a physical store, with Velvet Revival opening in The Peacocks Shopping Centre.
He secured the lease in November and spent two months fitting out the store, which now boasts over a thousand items for sale.
“I’ve been selling clothing online for a few years, but I wanted a space where people could come and experience the clothes for themselves,” Nick explained.
Velvet Revival specialises in vintage, retro, and reworked fashion. Shoppers can browse everything from 1970s windbreakers and leather jackets to tie-dye shirts and reimagined Carhartt jackets crafted from older pieces.
Nick emphasises sustainability as a core value, saying: “These clothes have so much life left in them.
“If we don’t reuse them, they often end up in landfill. We buy more clothes than ever but they don’t last long we have jackets here that are built to last.
The store has been open just two weeks and is already receiving enthusiastic feedback.
He said: “People are really excited about finding unique pieces, like vintage anime t-shirts and retro sportswear.
“Kids are dragging their parents in! It’s fantastic to see that excitement in person.”
Nick plans to host live music performances and themed collections, including a dedicated section of 1980s and 1990s retro sportswear. He hopes these initiatives will make Velvet Revival not just a store, but a community hub for fashion and culture.
The store now allows Nick to sell more than ten times what he could online from spare room at home and with fitting rooms in the store people can try on the pre-loved clothes before they buy.
