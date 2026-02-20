A mental health charity has teamed-up with a Woking theatre to share an important message to fans of a football-themed production.
Figures from Andy’s Man Club (AMC) pitched up awareness stands in the New Victoria Theatre foyer during recent performances of Dear England.
The link-up reinforced the powerful themes explored in the acclaimed National Theatre production about Gareth Southgate and his leadership during England’s celebrated 2018 World Cup run.
Themes of toxic masculinity, vulnerability, pressure and resilience are all explored, with a central strand of the show focusing on how Southgate and team psychologist Pippa Grange prioritised players’ mental wellbeing, helping them overcome fear, manage expectation, and perform at their best.
The conversations extended beyond the stage with the AMC team setting up stands and engaging directly with audience members during the February 10 and 13 shows.
A team of dedicated volunteers distributed wristbands, flyers, and information materials, encouraging open conversations about men’s mental health and signposting support services.
Eight volunteers gave their all and spread the message to theatre-goers, raising vital awareness of the club’s free peer-to-peer support groups available in the Woking area.
“We cannot thank the New Victoria Woking Theatre enough for allowing us to hold our awareness stand in the foyer,” said Patrick Donoghue, AMC volunteer facilitator.
“We spoke to so many people, each with different stories, and gave out over 200 information cards or wristbands.
Mr Donoghue added: “It’s incredibly powerful when two organisations come together to reach so many people and make a real difference - if it helps just one person, it’s worth it.”
Blair Parratt also believes the link-up was the perfect match with the theatre being thanked for their support.
“Andy’s Man Club provides a free, confidential and non-judgemental space for men to talk, connect and support one another,” said Mr Parratt, representing Prevention Innovation, Public Health & Communities at Surrey County Council.
“The group meets every Monday from 7pm to 9pm, helping men across Woking and the surrounding area to open up about mental health and wellbeing.”
He added: “The support from the New Victoria Theatre demonstrates a strong commitment to the local community and to breaking down the stigma around men’s mental health.
“Their backing helps raise awareness and encourages more men to seek support when they need it most.”
And Laura McMillan, venue director at the New Victoria Theatre Woking, believes everyone could be onto a winner with AMC set to return later this year.
She said: “We always do what we can to support our local community and are proud to work with charities that make such a difference.
“By welcoming Andy’s Man Club into the theatre, we hope to play a small part in spreading awareness and encouraging important conversations.
“Thank you to their dedicated volunteers for engaging so thoughtfully with our audiences.”
The New Victoria Theatre Woking looks forward to welcoming Andy’s Man Club back for future awareness events later in the year.
For more details about AMC visit https://andysmanclub.co.uk/groups/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.