Woking Art Society is holding its spring exhibition at the Lightbox Gallery from Saturday 7 to Sunday 22 March. Opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday 10.30am to 5pm; Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.
The society has been a meeting ground for artists and people interested in visual arts since the 1920s. There are currently around 130 members who enjoy monthly demonstrations and appraisals as well as regular workshops, all run by professional artists.
Exhibitions are important to the society’s calendar. Since 2010, the main annual event has been held at the Lightbox Gallery, and 2026 is no exception.
Taking place in the Main Gallery, the spring exhibition will comprise an eclectic mix of more than 100 original artworks, all by local artists and all for sale at affordable prices.
From striking landscapes and pencil drawings to contemporary abstracts and sculptures, there’ll be something for every taste.
Visitors will be able to experience the creative process in action with artists at work in and around the gallery giving live demonstrations throughout the exhibition.
The aim is both to celebrate the creative heart of Woking and help make art accessible. To support this, a special exhibition launch and buyers’ preview will take place on opening day, 7 March, from 2–5pm. During this time gallery entry will be free to all visitors.
In addition, the Lightbox’s “Pay What You Wish Wednesdays” introduced last year will continue throughout 2026. From 10.30am until 12.30pm every Wednesday, visitors can explore the gallery and museum by donation, without the need to buy a day pass. There is no minimum donation, simply pay what you wish for entry to all the gallery spaces.
If you can’t make it to the Lightbox, all the artwork will also be displayed until the end of April on the Society’s website, www.wokingartsociety.org
