A court heard that a drug-driver from West Yorkshire mounted the pavement and ignored width restrictions on a narrow bridge in Mayford in full view of police.
Denis Gorol has been disqualified for driving for 30 months and fined £199 after a moment of motoring madness on Hook Hill Lane on July 15, last year.
The 33-year-old of Tombridge Crescent, Pontefract, must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and undergo rehabilitation activity after pleading guilty to driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
Gorol’s case was transferred to Leeds Magistrates Court as he did not enter pleas at a previous hearing in Staines in December.
The court heard that a white Renault Master van driven by Gogol was seen “mounting the pavement and bouncing through barriers” after the driver ignored the width and weight restrictions on the bridge.
The van became stuck upon meeting an ongoing vehicle with the incident being witnessed by PC Andy Lawrence, who was on Hook Hill Lane in a market police vehicle.
“PC Lawrence took this as an opportunity to speak with Gorol about his poor judgement and manner of driving,” said a spokesperson for Surrey Police.
The defendant gave a positive reading for cannabis following a roadside drugs test. Later forensic tests, taken from a blood sample while Gorol was in custody in Guildford, showed the motorist was nearly three times over the legal drug-drive limit for THC.
Gorol was sentenced on February 20 after pleading guilty to driving whilst under the influence of drugs and driving a vehicle that exceeded a width or wright restriction.
“Gorol showed ignorance to the wider impact of his behaviour and reflected a clear lack of regard for road safety,” said PC Lawrence after hearing.
"I hope this result will go some way to deter this sort of behaviour.”
