An 11-year-old from Knaphill hosted a free community pancake afternoon during half-term after learning that more than 4,000 pupils locally benefit from free school meals during term time.
Juliet was inspired to take action after speaking with local MP, Will Forster, who highlighted the number of children in the area supported through free school meal provision.
Determined to make a difference she staged her “Spread Cheer This Half Term” at Woodhill Church, Knaphill.
Juliet said: “When I had the idea for Spread Cheer, I wasn’t sure how it would turn out, I just knew I wanted to do something kind during the school holidays.
“We opened the doors at Woodhill Church and families and neighbours came in to share pancakes, tea, coffee and squash. The atmosphere in the hall was friendly, people were chatting, smiling and sitting together.
“Grandparents visiting from Manchester were brought along by their granddaughter, and there were relatives visiting from London, as well as families from Knaphill.
“Seeing different generations and different places in one room reminded me that community is not just about where you live, it’s about showing up for one another.
“One very special guest also came along, my chicken, Pinky. She laid most of the eggs used for the pancakes, so I wanted her to be part of the day!
“I am grateful to Crepes4Events, who generously provided their delicious crepes free of charge, and to Woodhill Church for giving us the hall and supporting the idea from the beginning. Their generosity made it possible to offer everything for free.
“I would love Spread Cheer to grow into regular holiday gatherings and eventually into a sustainable community kitchen where families cook together, share recipes and never feel alone during the holidays.
“I’ve learned you don’t have to wait until you are older to make a difference. You just have to start.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.