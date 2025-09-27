Two vehicle crimes have been flagged up by Woking police in their weekly update of incidents around the town.
The first involved the theft of a grey Audi A4 from the driveway of a house on Alterton Close in Goldsworth Park around 10.30pm last Monday (September 22).
Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting 45250116622 or get in touch via https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/
Items were stolen from a white Hyundai IX35 parked on Commercial Way after its sunroof was smashed between 7.30pm and 11pm last Saturday (September 20).
And there was an attempted break-in at Hawthorn Road in Kingfield around 10.30pm the Thursday before, with 45250115583 and 45250114814 being the respective incident numbers.
