Centenary Challenge Bowl (most points in show): Jim Adams and Brian Barr. Norman Roake Memorial Bowl (second highest points): Alison Mackenzie. Reginald Coleman Vase (third highest points): Anne Adams. Section A Vegetables: Brian Barr. Section C Vegetables: Richard Duke. Fruit: Jim Adams and Brian Barr. Dahlias: Anne Adams. Flowers: Wendy Bentall. Best in Show Horticultural Classes: Barry Frazer. Floral Decoration: Pamela Jordan. Floral Decoration Best In Show: Pamela Jordan. Photography: Tony Edie. Photography Best in Show: Tony Edie. Handicrafts: Frankie Vero. Art: Alison Mackenzie. Cakes and Preserves: Ann Taylor. Wine and Beer: Mark Coxhead and Peter Mathews. Honey: Richard Putley. Special Classes: Andrew Halstead. Children’s Classes: Olivia Brehaut. Young People 12 –17: Isabelle Brehaut. Best In Dog Show: Maisie Coulthard with Elvis. Silver Dahlia Society Medal: Jim Adams. Bronze Dahlia Society Medal: Anne Adams. Banksian Medal: Brian Barr.