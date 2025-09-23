CHOBHAM Show saw some impressive entries this year, with gardeners overcoming difficult growing conditions to wow the judges.
All classes across the annual event in the village hall on Saturday last week (20 September) were well supported, from floral displays to collections of apples.
“The vegetable, fruit, flower and dahlia classes were an amazing sight considering the damp spring and very dry summer that we experienced this year,” said Sue Hallam, chairman of Chobham and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society, which runs the show.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to hold the popular poultry show this year due to avian flu restrictions but we hope it will be back next year.
“The children’s pets classes were well supported, including eight guinea pigs. The fun dog show had over 30 entrants, ably judged again by Patricia Knowles. This year, for the first time, the canine classes were sponsored by the Chobham Vet.”
Sue added that yet another fantastic Chobham Show was due to the society’s committee and the stewards, volunteers and Chobham Rugby Club under-16s who helped stage the event.
TROPHY WINNERS
Centenary Challenge Bowl (most points in show): Jim Adams and Brian Barr. Norman Roake Memorial Bowl (second highest points): Alison Mackenzie. Reginald Coleman Vase (third highest points): Anne Adams. Section A Vegetables: Brian Barr. Section C Vegetables: Richard Duke. Fruit: Jim Adams and Brian Barr. Dahlias: Anne Adams. Flowers: Wendy Bentall. Best in Show Horticultural Classes: Barry Frazer. Floral Decoration: Pamela Jordan. Floral Decoration Best In Show: Pamela Jordan. Photography: Tony Edie. Photography Best in Show: Tony Edie. Handicrafts: Frankie Vero. Art: Alison Mackenzie. Cakes and Preserves: Ann Taylor. Wine and Beer: Mark Coxhead and Peter Mathews. Honey: Richard Putley. Special Classes: Andrew Halstead. Children’s Classes: Olivia Brehaut. Young People 12 –17: Isabelle Brehaut. Best In Dog Show: Maisie Coulthard with Elvis. Silver Dahlia Society Medal: Jim Adams. Bronze Dahlia Society Medal: Anne Adams. Banksian Medal: Brian Barr.
