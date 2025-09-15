His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh attended the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford on Wednesday, 10 September, to celebrate 60 years of theatre-making and mark the end of the year-long building refurbishment project.
He enjoyed a concert with contributions from actors and performers who have made the Arnaud such a special place over the past 60 years, with performances by Yvonne Arnaud patrons Dame Penelope Keith and Patricia Hodge OBE, alongside compere Gyles Brandreth.
There were birthday messages from Dame Judi Dench, Hugh Bonneville, Dame Sian Phillips and David Suchet.
The Yvonne Arnaud Young Company and volunteers’ choir each illustrated the theatre’s significant community impact and highlighted its vital role as a cultural hub in Surrey. The Duke is passionate about the arts and gives much of his time to organisations that enable young people to develop their skills through theatre and music.
Joanna Read, the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre’s director and chief executive, said: “We thank His Royal Highness for joining us to celebrate the theatre’s incredible achievements. To be able to unveil our refurbished theatre, in its 60th year, in such great company, is very special.”
Ms Read joined the theatre in 2019 with a commitment to re-establishing it as a maker of great productions for Guildford and beyond. She also spearheaded the recent Play Your Part campaign, which has raised £6m to make the theatre building accessible and improve sustainability.
Before the concert, The Duke of Edinburgh met representatives from schools and organisations who participate in and benefit from the Arnaud’s creative learning activities, and members of Surrey Cultural Partnership.
The evening ended with a rousing chorus of Happy Birthday, as His Royal Highness unveiled a plaque commemorating the event before meeting the performers and members of staff.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.