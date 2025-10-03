RHS Garden Wisley has transformed into a food and drink market where visitors can enjoy the season's spectacular colours alongside a fantastic selection of food and drink.
Plot to Plate will host a feast of autumnal activities until Sunday, 12 October, where gardening meets gastronomy.
Get expert growing advice, tour edible gardens and learn from live talks and cookery demonstrations; discover the joys of growing your own food.
Free to RHS members, usual garden admission applies for non-members. All talks, tours and cookery demonstartions are free with garden admission, available on a first come, first served basis.
Features of Plot to Plate include:
Cookery theatre (daily at 11am, noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm, Hilltop Garden Room): Join chefs and gardening experts in inspiring sessions that shine a light on seasonal, homegrown ingredients. Live cooking demonstrations and expert talks on growing and using your own produce.
World Food Garden tours (daily at 10.30am): Join RHS gardeners for tours of the World Food Garden. Discover the variety of produce grown at RHS Wisley and pick up gardening tips and tricks for growing flavourful and nutritious food of your own.
Plant nursery market (daily 10am to 6pm, Welcome Terrace): Take the first steps towards growing your own food at our mini plant nursery market. Browse and buy seedlings and herbs to take home, and get expert tips about how to start your own edible garden.
Food and drink market (daily 10am to 6pm, Seven Acres): Discover a delicious selection of handpicked culinary delights from a wide range of stall holders.
Live music (daily 11am to 2pm, Butterfly Lover’s Pavilion): Sit back and relax while enjoying gorgeous views and a variety of live music acts.
For further information, please visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley/whats-on/plot-to-plate
