Surrey Police have appealed for the public’s help as concerns grow about the whereabouts of Woking man.
Ian was reported missing last night (Tuesday, October 7) with the 35-year-old last seen on Chertsey Road around 8.22pm.
He is described as white, approximately 6' tall and of slim build, with short light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a cream jumper, jeans and black and gold trainers.
If you have seen Ian, or have any information which could help, call 101 quoting PR/45250122333 or get in touch through the 24/7 live chat service on www.surrey.police.uk
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.