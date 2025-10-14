Woking-based homelessness charity York Road Project has celebrated 30 years of helping to transform lives.
A black tie fundraising ball, held on Friday, 10 October, World Homeless Day, was hosted by Hilton Woking and attended by more than 80 of the charity’s supporters, including Mayor of Woking Cllr Amanda Boote and local MP Will Forster.
The ball raised £18,408 towards supporting the charity’s services.
Formed in 1995 as Woking Winter Watch, the charity began as a seasonal, volunteer-led service. Renamed York Road Project in 2001, the organisation now offers comprehensive support to more than 150 local people every year, as well as providing advice.
A resource centre on Goldsworth Road includes a morning drop-in service for those rough sleeping in the town; support services including social groups and personal coaching; and a range of accommodation options including the namesake property at 1 York Road.
Cherisse Dealtry, the charity’s CEO, said: “Thirty years is an amazing milestone and we’re so proud our staff and volunteers have had such an impact in the lives of thousands of local people.
“But we’ve never before had to raise as much charitable funding just to stand still – in a time when we need to be innovating to tackle local increases in homelessness.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.