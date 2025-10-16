Xantone Blacq will play Stevie Wonder as The Stevie Wonder Celebration visits G Live in Guildford on November 7 at 7.30pm.
It features hits including Superstition, Sir Duke, Higher Ground, Master Blaster, Signed Sealed Delivered, I Just Called To Say I Love You and Living In The City, performed in front of a film backdrop reflecting Stevie’s songs and era.
Xantone will be accompanied by nine musicians who have performed at the Sydney Opera House, Wembley, the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and the Royal Albert Hall with stars including Beyoncé, Tina Turner, Grace Jones, Amy Winehouse, Van Morrison, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations - and Stevie Wonder.
For tickets, priced from £30, visit https://trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford/en-GB/event/music/the-stevie-wonder-celebration-tickets#pdp-calendar
