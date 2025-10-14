The Chinese Association of Woking brought a burst of colour and culture to St John the Baptist School on October 11, celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival beneath clear blue skies.
Often called the Moon Festival, the event is one of the most important in the Chinese calendar, second only to Chinese New Year. Dating back more than 3,000 years, it marks the 15th day of the eighth lunar month — a time for families to gather, reflect, and admire the full moon. On this day, the Chinese believe that the moon is at its fullest and brightest, coinciding with the time of harvest in the middle of autumn.
Nearly 200 guests joined this year’s celebration, which began with morning teaching sessions and lively rehearsals in the school canteen. While performers prepared, parents and volunteers transformed the hall with vibrant decorations and hanging lanterns — traditional symbols of prosperity and good fortune.
The event officially opened with a roar – quite literally – as lion dancers welcomed VIPs including Woking MP Will Forster, Surrey County Council Chairman Tim Hall, and the Mayor, Cllr Amanda Boote, accompanied by her Consort, Mr David Walsh.
Guests were treated to a wide array of traditional snacks, including mooncakes — sweet pastries filled with lotus seed paste and salted egg yolk, symbolising unity and reunion. The afternoon was filled with song, dance, and martial arts displays, culminating in a group dance that saw audience members join in the fun.
Between performances, guests tested their wits with riddles and raffles before enjoying a hot Chinese banquet prepared by volunteers.
The Mid-Autumn Festival once again proved to be a highlight of Woking’s cultural calendar – a blend of tradition, food, and friendship – a glowing tribute to the moon and the community beneath it.
