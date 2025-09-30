The Knaphill Schools PTA is continuing its mission to enhance facilities at Knaphill Lower School and Knaphill School, improving resources for young people in the local area. Previous projects have included a new library, more than 100 metres of green screening to bring nature into the junior school, a community orchard, a polytunnel, and immersive sensory rooms for each school.
The latest initiative saw the installation of a galactic-themed sensory room at Knaphill Infant School. The space allows children to explore their senses in a safe environment and at their own pace. Pupils can access the room when they need sensory stimulation or to calm down in stressful, overwhelming, or upsetting situations. Plans are also in place to use the room for mindfulness clubs, extending its benefits further.
Councillor Saj Hussain, a long-time supporter of PTA projects, officially opened the room last week and watched as children experienced it for the first time. “It is truly incredible to see the awe and wonder of the children as they interacted with the room and the calming influence that it has on them. It was heartwarming to be thanked for ‘the most amazing room in the school,’” he said.
Vicky Wood, Knaphill Lower School SENCO, added: “At Knaphill Lower School, we are committed to supporting all our children and helping them reach their potential. This facility is a wonderful asset, offering a safe, calming space where children can regulate and prepare for learning. It benefits a wide range of pupils, whether they are dealing with stress, anxiety, behavioural challenges, or emotional situations, and provides a creative environment for mindfulness activities.”
The PTA thanked councillors, local businesses, and community volunteers whose support and dedication have made the project possible, including funding from Your Fund Surrey. Their work ensures that Knaphill’s children have access to innovative, nurturing spaces that support both learning and wellbeing.
