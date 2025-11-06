Even in his later years, Sam remained fiercely independent. He learned to cook at 101, shopped using his own scanner and bank card, and could be seen zipping around Horsell on his Motability scooter. He escaped Lithuania during WWII, narrowly evading gunfire, and was later sent to a camp in Norway, where he trudged through snow and ice completely barefoot, having lost his shoes in the freezing conditions. Despite hardship, he faced life with humour, often greeting calls with “Perfect fit for work” or, when annoyed, “What a bloody carry on.”