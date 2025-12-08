Woking Film Club is showing A Christmas Tale (Un conte de Noël) at Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane on December 11 at 8pm.
It introduces the troubled Vuillard family, which is no stranger to illness, grief and banishment. But when its matriarch, played by Catherine Deneuve, requires a bone marrow transplant, the estranged clan reunites just in time for Christmas.
The film will be shown in French with English subtitles. There is a wide screen with surround sound. Non-members are welcome for a fee of £6 on the door.
Annual membership costs £65. There is normally a short film before the main feature, and there is an interval to buy tea or coffee plus delicious home-made cakes. There are notes accompanying the film and a chance to give reactions which are reported back at the next show.
The full programme is on the club’s website at http://wncc.org.uk/, and people can join at [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.