Right at Home Camberley & Woking has officially opened the doors to its new office at Quatro House in Frimley, marking an exciting new chapter for the award-winning home care provider. The move comes as part of the company’s ongoing growth and dedication to delivering high-quality, person-centred care to people in their own homes.
The new office was officially opened by Councillor Cliff Betton, Deputy Mayor of Surrey Heath, who, like many, has family who have suffered with dementia.
“In my lifetime we have discovered the structure of DNA, identified a number of inherited diseases, and learned how to manipulate DNA to remove some harmful genes,” he said. “Dementia is a dreadful condition that impacts everyone in this room. My own grandmother and my wife’s father both lived into their 90s but had dementia for over five years. It is a cruel way to end a life – the person is gone while the body goes on inhabited by a stranger.”
Addressing the Right at Home team, he added: “I hope that in the lifetime of my children or grandchildren, organisations such as yours and care homes will no longer be necessary. Until then, we must thank you for all that you do to help people maintain a home life with the appropriate support.”
Alastair Shanks, Managing Director, said: “On behalf of the Right at Home team, we’re absolutely delighted to officially open our new office. This move reflects our commitment to expanding services and supporting even more people across Camberley, Woking and the surrounding areas.”
The opening was attended by staff, carers, and newly appointed Deputy Care Manager, Keleigh, who joined in the celebrations. Right at Home Camberley & Woking provides high-quality care and companionship, helping adults maintain independence and enjoy life in familiar surroundings.
