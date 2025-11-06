Young and old are coming together at Lotus Manor this Christmas, thanks to a new partnership with Send C of E Primary School. The school and home have launched a series of intergenerational activities aimed at building understanding and connection between generations.
The collaboration kicks off this December with a festive choir performance. Pupils will visit the home to sing during Lotus Manor’s dementia-friendly choir session, held monthly on the second Tuesday. The free sessions welcome people living with dementia and their families, providing a warm, inclusive environment for all.
Looking ahead to 2026, the project continues with the “Book Buddy” reading initiative. Residents and pupils will be paired to read stories to one another, both inviting companionship and boosting literacy across generations.
Charlotte Goodwin, Home Services Advisor at Lotus Manor, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Send C of E Primary School. The children’s enthusiasm and warmth bring so much joy to our residents. It’s wonderful to see how excited the residents are to meet the children.”
Head teacher Marianne McDonnell added: “We’re proud to be part of this initiative. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to learn from older generations and contribute positively to the community. The children are really looking forward to the Christmas performance and the reading sessions in the new year.”
Lotus Manor’s next Free Dementia Choir session will take place on November 11, 10.30am to11.30am, with a special Remembrance Day dedication to honour those who served.
Run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, Lotus Manor offers residential, nursing, and dementia care, including respite support. The home is committed to personalised care and community engagement, with initiatives like the school partnership bringing people together in meaningful ways.
For residents and pupils alike, the project promises festive joy, shared stories, and memories that bridge generations.
