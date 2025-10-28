A Woking-based youth arts charity needs your help as it seeks to establish a permanent home in the heart of town.Award-winning Peer Productions hopes to create a safe and accessible 6,000sq ft home in Henry Plaza, featuring four studios, breakout rooms, offices and fully accessible facilities designed to support young people with additional needs.
The charity is requesting £499,000 from Your Fund Surrey as part of a £1 million overall investment to help bring the project to life.
Artistic director Nina Lemon said: “The unit, which is empty, is next door to the Hilton and M & S with about 1,000sq ft of reception area at ground floor and lift and stairs to an upper floor of some 5,500sq ft.
“A permanent home will allow us to, among other things, expand our peer empowerment pathway for young adults with learning disabilities and neurodivergence, offer more inclusive after-school and holiday programmes and launch adult day services and employability programmes to fill a gap in local provision.
“We have a plan to raise the remaining funding from a range of different trusts, foundations and individual donors.”
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “We are aware of Peer Productions’ interest in the Victoria Square Woking Limited space and are supportive of its use as a creative hub.
“We hope Peer Productions is successful in its bid and can raise the funds it needs to secure the lease so they can continue to support the local arts community and provide creative opportunities for residents.”
You can show your support by visiting https://yourfundsurreyproposals.commonplace.is. Peer Productions is one of five proposals under Have Your Say – Live Projects
