It was chaos – the roar of fire, the fire alarms going off, the deafening bangs of gas canisters exploding – it felt like we were in a war zone. We got the dogs out, and I ran to close doors between the garage and the house. My mum told us to move the cars. At the time, I think she was worried about the fire spreading, but it probably helped save the rest of the house. We live down a single-track road, and if we hadn’t moved them, the fire engines would have lost precious time.