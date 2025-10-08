Lucy Benjamin - star of EastEnders and Detectorists - will play Agatha the Evil Sorceress in the pantomime Beauty and The Beast at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford this winter.
Acting alongside the villainous Lucy, and returning for his 20th year of panto at the Arnaud, is local radio personality Peter Gordon, this time as Madame Fifi La Fou-Fou.
Joining them for another panto season is Guildford Shakespeare Company’s Matt Pinches in the role of Philipe Phalope, following his role in this summer’s co-production of The Comedy of Errors and A Company of Rascals.
Panto veteran Ricky Oakley - who has appeared in Doctors on the BBC, Private Lives at The Barn Theatre in Cirencester, and Magic Goes Wrong in the West End and on a UK tour - is back in the Arnaud panto as The Beast after last year starring as Robin Hood.
Playing Belle will be Clair Gleave, whose credits include Mary & George on the BBC, Kiss Me Quickstep at the Derby Theatre and A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story on ITV. She previously dazzled at the Arnaud as Cinderella in the 2023 panto.
On stage too will be Dylan Collymore as Gustav/Brother Gnasher, and Misha Malcolm - who appeared in Demon Dentist on a UK tour and Jack and the Beanstalk at CAST Doncaster - as Fairy Rose Red.
There will also be an all singing, all dancing ensemble of final year local drama school students and recent graduates from Performance Preparation Academy and Laine Theatre Arts.
The panto will be packed with spectacular songs, show-stopping dancing and plenty of magic. It has been written by the Arnaud’s in-house team, who will also do the direction, design and staging, and it will be rehearsed at the theatre.
To book call 01483 440000 or visit https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/beauty-and-the-beast
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.