Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Busy as you are, making time for fun and companionship keeps relationships sweet. Sports, playful outings and laughter with children lift spirits, while romance sparkles brightly for singles. A creative friend sparks new artistic inspiration, reminding you how uplifting it feels to share joy, warmth and affection.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Although misunderstandings arise, talking things through brings unexpected benefits. Your sharp mind and optimistic outlook help with financial decisions. Positive energy surrounds money and travel matters, while the week closes on a delightful note, offering a chance to plan a memorable journey with someone who means much.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Opportunities for pleasure and discovery are close at hand. Travel brings delight, especially when shared with cultured companions, while visits to galleries and museums prove enriching. A thoughtful gift of art for a relative could also touch hearts. This is a week when exploring beauty feeds both mind and soul.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Creative expression brings deep fulfilment, whether through art, writing or poetry. Your words can even become a source of income if you’re willing. At home and work, harmony prevails, as others admire your insights and attentiveness. You feel inspired, appreciated and motivated to share your natural gifts more generously.
Leo (July24/Aug23) Resilience defines your week. Setbacks fail to dampen your determination, proving the strength of a true champion. In career or personal battles, your drive and passion rise above rivals. Each challenge you face becomes a lesson, fuelling your growth and pushing dreams closer to reality. Victory feels truly within reach.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Careful planning ensures early decisions work in your favour, particularly financially or with overseas matters. You weigh options wisely, considering when best to act on investments. Romance may blossom with someone from another culture. Thoughtful choices, both practical and emotional, pave the way for lasting happiness.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
After a rocky start, life smooths beautifully, allowing you to savour uplifting moments. Though aware of others’ problems, you choose to focus on brighter aspects. Appreciating the good around you keeps your mood serene and balanced. This is a time to relish harmony without questioning it too deeply.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
An intriguing week unfolds, filled with fresh ideas. Though you expect teamwork, circumstances push you to work independently, which brings unexpected satisfaction. Research uncovers truths and mysteries, adding depth to your insights. Your determination to dig beneath the surface reveals clarity.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
A cherished cause regains momentum. Old responsibilities had drawn you away, but now you reconnect with like-minded souls who never doubted your commitment. Friendship, inspiration and shared purpose bring fresh joy, reminding you that your passion for change is as strong as ever.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20
Whether renovating, redecorating or repairing, progress is achieved through steady effort. Alongside responsibilities, you carve out precious time with loved ones. Relationships are strengthened by your sincerity, while your dedication at home and work creates a sense of stability and genuine fulfilment.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Stepping into vibrant settings brings excitement and change. You embrace the lively energy with curiosity. Around the 14th, a surprising offer lifts your spirits, shaping unforgettable experiences. This week, life feels colourful, reminding you of the lasting joy found in embracing variety and adventure.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Your charm captivates, attracting admiration, money and opportunities almost effortlessly. Support arrives for plans you’ve long hoped to pursue. Both friends and colleagues value your loyalty and warmth, while romance may stir with someone influential. Creativity flows strongly, drawing interest wherever you go.
