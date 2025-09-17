Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
This week, focus on balancing your relationships by emphasising fairness and active listening. Pay close attention to the details in your daily life as small adjustments will bring lasting peace.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)T
The rhythm of steady work and quiet dedication will bring blessings your way. Your quiet work ethic will yield positive outcomes. This enhances both creative and romantic matters as you feel a strong urge to nurture what you love with care.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Your playful side awakens under the Libra Sun but you are also being reminded to be mindful of where and with whom you share your heart. Your words carry wisdom. Use these to inspire and uplift your friends and colleagues.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Family issues and choices regarding living arrangements are highlighted early in the week. Don’t be surprised to find yourself involved in some heartfelt conversations. Sincere yet gentle communication is essential if you are to get through this week without upsetting anyone.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Communications inspire you. In fact, your communication skills are exceptional. You appreciate other people’s creative ideas while your words hold extra charm and influence. A sensible friend will remind you to keep focusing on what is practical, especially regarding finances.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Your calmness and practicality will encourage good relationships. Taking on new responsibilities doesn’t scare you. You don’t even mind having to do jobs other people have been avoiding. Be certain to emphasise your core values in an interview situation.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Now is your time to step forward with confidence. You have learned from recent experiences and this provides you with clear intentions. Venus, tucked behind the scenes, reminds you to take time for rest and reflection. Handle personal issues with care.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Mars in your sign awakens deep passions and inner strength. Yet the Libra Sun and Mercury remind you of the importance of balance: listen carefully before speaking and weigh options before acting. Some people find you aloof or mysterious and yet your kindness is on show in friendships and group efforts.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Your friendship and social scene is starting to come back to life. New relationships and old friendships will thrive when nurtured with care. You should be proud of the results of your efforts. Small victories are more significant than you think.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Your focus is on your personal aspirations. Professional relationships will benefit from the diplomacy you are putting into all communications. Choices you have to make now need to be carefully planned. The successful outcome of recent events will energise your long-term goals.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
The Libra Sun lifts your thoughts beyond the ordinary. You are drawn to new philosophies, travels, or wisdom-seeking. An opportunity to travel will be well worth taking. This gives you something special to look forward to. Approach financial partnerships with care.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Deep emotional tides stir beneath calm surfaces. Someone who insists a misunderstanding does not really matter isn’t telling the truth. They are more upset about this than they are making out. You will do your best to improve relationships by showing a gentle understanding.
