Visitors can take a walk around the garden and see some of Wisley’s iconic sights in a completely new light. Thousands of glittering lights and a rainbow of colours will fill the gardens with festive cheer. Highlights, including the illuminated Wisteria Walk and the spectacular grand finale at the Jellicoe Canal, return once again, while new features include shimmering lights on the lake, neon trees, and a field of glowing poppies.