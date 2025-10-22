Get ready to step into a winter wonderland as RHS Wisley lights up for the festive season. This year, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is celebrating with RHS Glow, transforming its five gardens — including RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey — into a dazzling display of lights from 21 November 21 to January 4.
Taking place once again at the award-winning RHS Garden Wisley near Woking, the popular annual event sees thousands of families far and wide descend on the beautiful park just off the A3.
Visitors can take a walk around the garden and see some of Wisley’s iconic sights in a completely new light. Thousands of glittering lights and a rainbow of colours will fill the gardens with festive cheer. Highlights, including the illuminated Wisteria Walk and the spectacular grand finale at the Jellicoe Canal, return once again, while new features include shimmering lights on the lake, neon trees, and a field of glowing poppies.
RHS Glow also offers plenty of ways to warm up and indulge. Visitors can enjoy winter warmers, hot food, and festive bakes at Wisley Café, Glasshouse Kitchen, or the bookable Terrace Restaurant. For those on the go, chalets in the Village Square provide hot drinks and treats.
The RHS Wisley Garden Centre adds an extra sprinkle of Christmas magic. Shoppers can browse traditional and quirky decorations, gifts for gardeners and loved ones, stocking fillers, festive houseplants, wreaths, and UK-grown Christmas trees to complete their Christmas wishlist.
All tickets must be booked in advance, with early booking recommended to secure preferred dates and times. Members’ prices start at £10.45 for adults and £5.25 for children; non-members pay from £15.95 for adults and £10.95 for children. Under-fives go free.
