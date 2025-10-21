A local MP has raised concerns in Parliament over the Government’s proposals which could see public notices removed from local newspapers.
Dr Al Pinkerton, the Lib-Dem MP for Surrey Heath, said if the legislation was implemented it could undermine local democracy.
He said: “Residents across Surrey must be kept informed about planning and licensing decisions that affect their communities. Ensuring local authorities continue to publish public notices in trusted local newspapers is vital for transparency and accountability.”
Dr Pinkerton has submitted a Parliamentary Written Question to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, asking: “What assessment he has made of the potential impact of removing the requirement for local authorities to publish statutory public notices in local newspapers on (a) local transparency and (b) democratic accountability in Surrey.”
Manuela Perteghella, the Lib-Dem MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, has also tabled an amendment to the English Devolution and Community Bill to ensure that at least one of the newspapers in which a public notice is printed must be a local newspaper.
The regional media campaign has warned that the Government’s proposals could leave communities in the dark about planning, licensing and council changes.
News Media Association chairman Danny Cammiade, who is also chief executive of Tindle Newspapers which owns this newspaper, said: “Local news media in print and digital provide a highly trusted and independent environment for public notices to appear in, with local journalists often reporting on the content of the notices.
“Developed with funding and expertise from Google, the industry’s Public Notice Portal has increased the reach of public notices online, with the print requirement remaining essential for ensuring those who cannot, or prefer not to, use digital technology can access the notices.
“Removing alcohol licensing notices from local papers would undermine this work and leave local communities shrouded in secrecy. Ministers must change course and abandon this misguided plan.”
