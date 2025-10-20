The Horsell Residents’ Association Second Thursday Club is busily preparing for the 13th Horsell Christmas Market.
This year the market, which will be held on Saturday, 6 December from noon to 4pm, will be staged indoors and outdoors.
There will be 40 indoor stalls in Horsell Village Hall, Horsell Scout HQ and Horsell Evangelical Church with a further 14 stalls outside in Horsell High Street, where there will also be live music, dancers, Father Christmas, plus extra stalls outside the shops and a line up of classic cars.
High Street will be closed to traffic from 11am to 5pm.
Entertainment highlights will include bands by the Evangelical Church and outside Masala Spice. At 3.30 there will be community carol singing and Summerscales Performing Arts will be dancing in front of the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice charity shop.
There will be a wide range of food and drink available during the afternoon from the lovely cafes and restaurants in Horsell, and stalls with beer, mulled wine, coffee and soft drinks to slake any thirst.
Perhaps you’re looking for inspiration for a special gift or Christmas decorations? Look no further! There will be a wide selection of local crafts, artwork, children’s books and designer clothes.
It is the perfect way to join the community in an afternoon of shopping and entertainment for all the family. There is even a rumour that Father Christmas will turn up making time from his busy schedule to join in the fun and games.
Horsell Residents’ Association would like to thank all the support from the local shops, Seymours, Boz, and all the volunteers who work hard to make the market happen. If you can help, please contact [email protected]
Please remember that High Street will closed completely between Meadway Drive and The Crown pub from approximately 11am to 5pm.
