Final farewells have been said to a colossus of the Woking and Chobham community as the funeral of a selfless military and family man from Horsell has taken place.
Major Hugh Norman-Walker MBE was a “true gentleman who made the world a better place”.
The “Cheapside legend” had a distinguished 34-year military career that took him from the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst to The Orient, Belize and Europe.
His lifelong service was formally recognised in 1982 when he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Honours List for his service to country and community.
But the married father and grandfather was also a generous man of great loyalty and quiet strength with a deep love for his family, community and country.
Hugo made footpaths around Horsell Common open to all while chairing its Preservation Society while his CV also included a stint as chairman of the residents association.
He had a huge part in the launch of Woking Hospice as he passed on expertise from being a fundraiser, trustee and director for Phyllis Tuckwell to then-mayor Rod Lofting.
And that’s before we mention his legendary status as Chobham Rugby Club as the club president attended more than 1,000 1st XV games and helped established the Chobham Fireworks in a love affair that began in the 70s.
Hugo met the love of his life, Theo, while serving in West Germany in 1962. The pair married two years later and often delivered Meals on Wheels together after moving to Horsell in 1971.
Hugh was 94 when he died peacefully on September 16 surrounded by family, his legacy assured.
His family said: “He did so much for others.
“His legacy lives on through the hospice he helped to build, in the rugby community, and most of all, in the family he loved so completely.”
