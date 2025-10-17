Woking MP Will Forster has been appointed Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Immigration and Asylum following a recent Lib Dem Shadow Cabinet reshuffle.
Speaking to the Woking News and Mail, Mr Forster said: “I’m very pleased to have been appointed as the new Lib Dem Spokesperson for Asylum and Immigration. That means that I now serve on the Lib Dem front bench, tackling one of the most pressing issues that our country currently faces.
“Practically, this means I will have an increased presence in the House of Commons Chamber. We need an immigration and asylum system that treats people with dignity while ensuring the rules are properly enforced.”
Mr Forster said his new role will allow him to hold the Government to account more effectively. “I will have more opportunities to question Ministers and push for a system that is fair, compassionate, and effective,” he said.
He also stressed that he will challenge divisive agendas from other parties. “I will not shy away from challenging Reform UK’s divisive and hateful agenda. An agenda which does nothing to solve problems and only seeks to stoke fear and division. Our country deserves better.”
Despite his new responsibilities, Mr Forster said his focus on the Woking constituency will remain unchanged. “I will continue to work on the biggest issues affecting our town, from fixing council finances and tackling the cost-of-living crisis, to protecting our environment and addressing the challenges in our healthcare system,” he added.
The Lib Dems’ plans for immigration and asylum include processing applications swiftly, deporting those with no right to stay, and supporting refugees closer to their home countries. The party also proposes that asylum seekers apply from outside the UK to improve efficiency and fairness.
