Hundreds will light up the town as a Diwali lantern parade will begin at 6pm outside the Civic Offices in Woking town centre this Thursday (October 23).
Organised by the Woking Diwali Committee, together with local cultural associations, this annual parade celebrates the Festival of Lights – symbolising hope, unity, and the triumph of light over darkness.
The event will bring together community groups including the Surrey Hindu Cultural Association, Woking Malayalee Association, Surrey Area Telugu Association, Sayapatri Nepalese Group, Art of Living, and Tamil Association.
The event is supported by Surrey Minority Ethnic Forum, Woking Borough Council and Surrey County Council amongst others.
The evening will feature a vibrant procession of lanterns, drumming, music and dance, reflecting Woking’s spirit of diversity and togetherness, showcasing the town’s cultural richness.
