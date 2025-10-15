Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use of the first and second floor floor space from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide 1x residential unit. First And Second Floor, 34 - 35 Station Approach, West Byfleet, KT14 6NF. PLAN/2025/0768