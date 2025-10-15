Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 14/10/25. More WBC public notices can be found at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.
Byfleet & West Byfleet
Erection of a two storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration. 8 Station Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6DR. PLAN/2025/0754
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension. Bude, Walnut Tree Lane, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7AQ. PLAN/2025/0758
Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use of the first and second floor floor space from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide 1x residential unit. First And Second Floor, 34 - 35 Station Approach, West Byfleet, KT14 6NF. PLAN/2025/0768
Canalside
Erection of a part single, part two-storey rear extension. Porch to front elevation. 4 Henslow Way, Sheerwater, Woking, GU21 5RA. PLAN/2025/0727
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer window, insertion of 2No front roof lights. 133 Boundary Road, Woking, GU21 5BT. PLAN/2025/0771
Goldsworth Park
Proposed rear outbuilding. 27 Greythorne Road, Woking, GU21 3PG. PLAN/2025/0778
Heathlands
Erection of a single storey rear extension. The Osiers, Wych Hill Lane, Woking, GU22 0AL. PLAN/2025/0764
Prior notification for a single storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. Drybridge House, Pyle Hill, Sutton Green, Woking, GU22 0SR. PLAN/2025/0774
102 Lower Guildford Rd, Atlantic House, Lansbury Business Park, Woking, GU21 2EP. Well Cottage, Hook Heath Road, Woking, GU22 0QF. PLAN/2025/0757
Erection of a part single storey side extension, part garage conversion, single storey rear extension. Changes to fenestration. Maristow, 24 Ridge Close, Woking, GU22 0PU. PLAN/2025/0744
Horsell
Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two detached two-storey dwellings, with associated parking and amenity space. 44 Common Close, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4DB. PLAN/2025/0762
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer window with 2No front rooflights. 11 Elm Close, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4TG. PLAN/2025/0782
Knaphill
Proposed erection of a first-floor level extension to the first-floor storage area (Use Class E) and conversion of first-floor into a self-contained two-bedroom residential unit (Use Class C3) with associated external bin and bicycle storage provision. Revised ground-floor café layout that introduces an accessible unisex WC with a lobby. Removal of external roof-mounted extraction flue. 5 Anchor Crescent, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2PD. PLAN/2025/0779
Mount Hermon
Replacement and erection of new driving range fencing between 10 - 20 metres in height along with the erection of an ancillary store building. Hoebridge Golf Centre , Old Woking Road, Woking, GU22 8JH. PLAN/2025/0672
Erection of a rear conservatory. Moreton, Maybury Hill, Woking, GU22 8AB. PLAN/2025/0766
Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. Lingford House, Pembroke Road, Woking, GU22 7EB. PLAN/2025/0732
Pyrford
Demolition of existing rear conservatory and front garage. Erection of a front extension with front porch. Construction of an additional two storeys. Alterations to fenestration and materials. Rivey Cottage , 92 Old Woking Road, West Byfleet, Surrey. PLAN/2025/0773
The conversion of two floodlit synthetic turf tennis courts to form two floodlit synthetic turf padel courts and two floodlit mini tennis courts. Byfleet Lawn Tennis Club, Pyrford Road, Woking, GU22 8UQ. PLAN/2025/0775
Erection of single storey and two-storey front extensions and erection of first floor extension to existing chalet bungalow, alterations to fenestration including changes to window openings and replacement window frames, addition of PV panels to southern (side) roof plan. 36 Pine Tree Hill, Pyrford, Woking, GU22 8LZ. PLAN/2025/0742
St Johns
Sub division of the plot and construction of a detached three storey dwelling and associated hardstanding to front following the demolition of the existing garage / out-building. 27 Mabel Street, Woking, GU21 6NN. PLAN/2025/0709
Erection of a single storey rear outbuilding, following demolition of existing garage. 56 Oakway, St Johns, Woking, GU21 8TR. PLAN/2025/0776
Erection of a single storey rear extension. 83 Kingsway, Woking, GU21 6NR. PLAN/2025/0777
