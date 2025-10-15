Expect things to get animated in a Woking neighbourhood as a special presentation will take place during a key meeting in Horsell.
The Horsell Residents Association have released the agenda for their 20th Annual General Meeting.
The HRA will meet at Horsell Village Hall at 7pm next Thursday (October 30) for a 7.30pm start with all residents welcome to attend.
The agenda includes the usual formalities like minutes, chairman’s report, treasurer’s report, election of directors and committee members and other relevant business.
It will conclude with a presentation from DreamingFish – a video production company and animation studio from Silks Yard. The firm offers an “end to end production” service with brand films, demo videos and 2D and 3D animations among their specialities.
