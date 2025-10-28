Concerns about ongoing drug use have led to the closure of two flats and a visitor ban at an apartment block on the edge of Woking town centre.
Closure Orders have been imposed at 121 Chertsey Road in a bid to safeguard residents and improve conditions in a block which has become blighted with drug use.
The orders have resulted in the full closure of two flats in a former office block converted into temporary accommodation.
Anyone who enters them before January 24 will be arrested while the entire block is subject to a partial closure which only allows entry to current residents and people named on the court order.
The move was prompted by an incident last Tuesday where police visited the block amid ongoing concerns of drug use.
It was the latest in a string of similar incidents despite ongoing efforts by the police and partner agencies like Woking Borough Council and Catalyst to “address the problem” and protect its vulnerable residents.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said that while safeguarding vulnerable individuals is a priority where repeated drug use has been reported, they will always look to “understand the causes”.
The added: “We have put in place several interventions aimed at improving the situation.
“These have included partial closures on the entire building, meaning only those living there can enter, and in recent months there’s been full closure orders, meaning no-one can reside at the location.
“But reports of drug use continued and last Friday our team put in place full closure orders on two flats within the building.”
A WBC spokesperson said: “We are working closely with Surrey Police to implement a joint action plan and take effective enforcement action where appropriate.
“We are committed to managing our properties effectively and ensuring our communities remain safe and respectful places to live.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.