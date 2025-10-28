Woking’s town centre burst into colour on Thursday last week as the community came together for the annual Diwali Parade, a cherished tradition now in its second decade.
Despite heavy rain and gusty winds, residents turned out in large numbers to celebrate the Festival of Lights, a symbol of hope and togetherness.
Led by the Chenda Melam band, the parade filled the streets with rhythmic energy, following a slightly altered route through the Peacock Centre to help participants stay dry. The festivities concluded in Mercia Walk with vibrant performances and heartfelt speeches.
The chief guest, Cllr Tim Hall, chair of Surrey County Council, along with councillors Lance Spencer, Liz Bowes and Ayesha Azad, were thanked for helping fund and support this year’s celebration.
The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, Woking MP Will Forster, and the leader of Woking Borough Council, Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, also joined the event, praising the organisers and community spirit that has kept the celebration thriving for more than a decade.
Special thanks were expressed to Surrey Minority Ethnic Forum (SMEF) and its chair, Neelam Devesher MBE, for their key role in organising and supporting the funding.
Appreciation was also extended to Judi, Hayet and Saba, who represented SMEF on the day, and to the Woking Diwali Committee, its member organisations, and Woking Borough Council for their continued commitment.
Highlights included a captivating Ram Leela, traditional Indian dance, and lively Bollywood numbers.
Local resident Swati said she loves being part of the parade each year and that her children “look forward to it for weeks”.
Fellow attendee Pallavi praised the music, saying it “brought real joy and energy despite the weather”.
Even the storm could not dim the light as Woking once again proved that Diwali’s spirit shines brightest when shared together.
