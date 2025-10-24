Willow Hill, who are appearing at the Fiery Bird in Woking on November 7 at 7pm, have cemented themselves as one of Nashville’s most unique sensations.
Led by powerhouse husband and wife duo Alexandra and CT Fields, Willow Hill deliver a fresh and modern twist on the classic country sound, often described as Lady Gaga meets Kenny Chesney.
Infusing feel-good energy, a bombastic live show and heartfelt storytelling, Willow Hill have supported Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Pat Benatar, Zac Brown, Aaron Lewis and Brett Elderedge.
Willow Hill’s newest album Better Together shows off their unapologetic radio songwriting prowess while maintaining their authentic and refreshing energy.
