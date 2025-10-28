A former green belt nursery site that has been allowed to fall into ruin can be demolished in order to make way for 30 new homes after planning permission was granted.
The Castle Grove Nursery, in Scotts Grove Road, Chobham, already has a long planing history after efforts to build 40 homes were dismissed at appeal when inspectors ruled it was inappropriate development within the green belt.
Changes to planning laws, including the creation of grey belt land, as well as the council’s crushing lack of suitable housing sites meant the new smaller application sailed through Surrey Heath Borough Council’s Thursday, October 22, planning committee – despite objections from residents.
The main cause of concern was pedestrian safety with the speaker saying roads were already dangerous – and that adding more cars to the busy section would only exacerbate things.
Addressing the council, the speaker said: “One of the big issues that still remains is the traffic hazard created by the development, despite the assurances from Surrey County Council.”
He said the problems were about visibility and speed, and on occasion congestion, adding “none of these things are acceptable at the moment but parking spaces for 63 cars means development would make them significantly worse.
“It’s very dodgy.”
The meeting heard some residents, particularly those with mobility chairs, have struggled over broken paving and are forced into the road – putting them in a danger with motorists often seeing them late and having to brake.
Tom Rumble from Wolf Bond Planning spoke in favour of the plans and said it would be a valuable contribution towards pressing housing needs – as well as the most demanded across the borough – affordable homes.
He added: “It also removes the dilapidated buildings.”
The committee backed the plans for 30 homes, of which half would be affordable, with six available for social rent.
Details of the design and layout are still to be determined but it is expected to be in a mix of detached and semi-detached homes with two small blocks of flats.
Developers K Capital have also agreed to pay £120,000 towards Surrey County Council’s on-demand bus service.
