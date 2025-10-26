A “substantial amount” of equipment was stolen following a burglary in Chobham early this month.
A commercial premises on Windsor Road was broken into sometime between October 1 and 12 according to police in a roundup of crimes around Surrey Heath.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact 101 quoting 45250125312 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Woking police have reported that a grey Ford Transit van parked on Midhope Road in Mount Herman was stolen sometime between 7.15pm on Saturday, October 11, and 8.25am the following morning.
Bikes were also stolen after a garage on Bedford Road in Horsell was broken into sometime between October 5 and 9. The respective crime reference numbers are 45250124174 and 45250123302.
