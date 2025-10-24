Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 21/10/25. More WBC public notices can be found at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.
Byfleet and West Byfleet
Proposed alterations to Waterbutts and Westland Cottages to form a single dwelling house. Erection of porch and alterations to fenestration north-east elevation. Waterbutts Cottage And Westland Cottage, Mill Lane, West Byfleet, KT14 7RS. PLAN/2025/0708
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension following demolition of the existing side extension. Cottimore House, Madeira Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6DN. PLAN/2025/0800
Change of use from Use Class B8 to include Use Class E(d) or Use Class B8, associated parking and storage. Unit 9, Glen Court, Canada Road, West Byfleet. PLAN/2025/0765
Common Alders: T0712 opposite riverbank in front of no.82 - Fell. Japanese Pagoda: T0791 along the main spine road in Weymede in front of no. 97 - Fell. (Works subject to TPO 626/0052/1962). Land Adjacent To 82 And 97, Weymede, West Byfleet. TREE/2025/8250
T1, T2, T3, T4, T5 and T6: Reduce lateral branches on the group of Oak trees to achieve approximately 2m clearance from the Ocado building. (Works subject to TPO/0022/2007). Ocado, Canada House, Canada Road, West Byfleet, KT14 7QL, TREE/2025/8273
T1 - Horse Chestnut: Reduce height and spread back to previous pruning points max of 4m in rear garden. G1 - Mixed Species: Rear of property, remove deadwood and crossing branches. T2 - Pine: Remove branch growing over the top back to the upright path. T3 - Small Horse Chestnut: Fell. T4 - Small oak: Fell. (Works subject to TPO 626/0571/1999) (Permission not required for deadwood). 48 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6FE. TREE/2025/8269
Canalside
Retrospective application for partial change of use of existing car park to water filling station including the erection of the structure. Morrisons, 82 Goldsworth Road, Woking, GU21 6LJ. PLAN/2025/0753
Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for the erection of a picket fence and gate to front garden. 9 Hamble Walk, Woking, GU21 3PR. PLAN/2025/0787
Horsell
Erection of a two storey side, single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Insertion of side roof light. 7 Ormonde Road, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4RZ. PLAN/2025/0781
Erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 3 Guernsey Farm Drive, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4BE. PLAN/2025/0792
Knaphill
Erection of a single-storey link extension between the house and the annexe, fenestration changes, alteration to rear roof, removal of one chimney and associated works. Coombe Place, Carthouse Lane, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4XS. PLAN/2025/0767
Erection of detached two-storey dwelling with associated access, parking and landscaping. Plot Adjacent To Wendover And Lukla, Bagshot Road, Woking. PLAN/2025/0706
Erection of a single storey rear extension. 66 Percheron Drive, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2QY. PLAN/2025/0783
Pyrford
Erection of attached garage following demolition of the existing detached garage and single storey front porch infill extension. Insertion of rear rooflights and alterations to fenestration. Aldbury, Aviary Road, Pyrford, Woking, GU22 8TH. PLAN/2025/0788
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Changes to fenestration. 139 Lovelace Drive, Pyrford, Woking, GU22 8RZ. PLAN/2025/0798
St Johns
Erection of a single storey rear extension. 62 Kingsway, Woking, GU21 6NT. PLAN/2025/0795
Erection of 2No rear dormer windows and insertion of 1No rear rooflight. Changes to fenestration. 55 St Johns Rise, St Johns, Woking, GU21 7PN. PLAN/2025/0793
Erection of a single storey side extension. Salwa, 10 The Dell, St Johns, Woking, GU21 7PF. PLAN/2025/0796
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.