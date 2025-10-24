T1 - Horse Chestnut: Reduce height and spread back to previous pruning points max of 4m in rear garden. G1 - Mixed Species: Rear of property, remove deadwood and crossing branches. T2 - Pine: Remove branch growing over the top back to the upright path. T3 - Small Horse Chestnut: Fell. T4 - Small oak: Fell. (Works subject to TPO 626/0571/1999) (Permission not required for deadwood). 48 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6FE. TREE/2025/8269