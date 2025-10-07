A dedicated team at Charrington Manor in Hobbs Close, West Byfleet, is celebrating after being shortlisted for the Surrey Care Awards 2025, recognising excellence in the social care sector. The home has been nominated in the Team of the Year category for a small/medium care provider, acknowledging its exceptional teamwork, compassion, and commitment to delivering outstanding care to residents.
Home Manager Simona Vargo-Pali said she was thrilled to share the news with her team, who erupted into cheers, with some members even moved to tears. “This is thrilling news and a huge credit to our wonderful team and to the lovely residents,” she said. “It means the world to us because it recognises the dedication, kindness and professionalism of the whole team – and that’s 114 of us! I’m incredibly proud of what we achieve together each day.”
Since opening its doors in March 2022, Charrington Manor has earned a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, person-centred care. The home achieved an outstanding Key Lines of Enquiry at its Care Quality Commission inspection and has received overall outstanding ratings in every subsequent mock inspection, reflecting the consistent dedication of staff across all roles, from nurses and carers to activities coordinators.
The Surrey Care Awards, organised annually by the Surrey Care Association, shine a spotlight on the county’s unsung heroes, celebrating individuals and teams who go above and beyond to support the people they care for. The awards are highly regarded across the sector, recognising excellence and innovation in social care.
Winners will be announced at a glittering celebration dinner on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking, bringing together care professionals from across Surrey to honour dedication, compassion, and excellence in the sector.
