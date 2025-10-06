Taylor Wimpey have submitted documents to Guildford Borough Council showing its ‘overarching strategy’ for land next to Glaziers Lane, between Normandy and Flexford.
While details are scarce, the proposed scheme is likely to comprise 950 new homes (including 50 percent ‘affordable’), housing for older residents, a nursery/primary school with special needs provision, a ‘community hub’ with potential GP space, shops as well as central green space with access to woodland.
Described as an “urban fringe” between settlements in the semi-rural parish of Normandy, Taylor Wimpey hopes to create a new neighbourhood over the next 10 years. But residents are worried it will fundamentally change the character area: replacing natural countryside with hundreds and hundreds of houses and cars.
Mike Aaronson, the chairman of Normandy Action Group campaigning against the development, said: “Filling [the field in] with buildings will fundamentally and irrevocably change the nature of our community and our environment.
“This is surely not what Ministers intended when they introduced the concept of ‘Grey Belt’. The site is previously undeveloped agricultural land, has been identified as a Surrey Biodiversity Opportunity Area, contains Ancient Woodland, and lies under a key pollinator “B-Line” insect migration route.”
The planning documents argue the land is not particularly sensitive to light pollution, despite its countryside location in the green belt. The developer says lighting strategies will be designed to minimise glare from the homes.
Taylor Wimpey has asked the council for a formal opinion on what information it should supply for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) – this is called ‘scoping’- ahead of a planning application. This will look at everything from traffic and pollution to wildlife and views.
This is not the first time Taylor Wimpey has hinted at concreting over the land; the developer’s suggestion to build 1,100 homes was met with huge local backlash in 2016.
A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: “We recognise that many residents have strong views about our plans for land off Glaziers Lane. We held a public consultation event on 18th July, with a second consultation planned for this autumn.
“We are committed to working with local residents and stakeholders to shape a scheme that responds to local priorities and delivers genuine benefits for the area.”
A formal planning application will be put forward later down the line where residents will be able to comment.
