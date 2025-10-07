The CAT scheme allows voluntary and community organisations to lease council-owned buildings, helping to safeguard valued spaces, deliver local services, and support essential council budget savings.
Regenerate Rise Woking, which took on the lease on September 1, has already begun breathing new life into the centre — creating a warm and welcoming environment where individuals and families can meet, socialise, and take part in a wide range of activities.
Day services for residents over 60 are already under way, alongside regular sessions run in collaboration with local groups, from exercise classes to toddler groups and community events.
The charity is also focusing on revitalising the on-site café, with plans to reopen it as a friendly, inclusive hub where everyone in Byfleet can feel at home.
Cllr Steve Greentree, Woking Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Communities, said: “This is a great example of how the Community Asset Transfer programme is enabling local organisations to reinvigorate spaces that serve the community.
“Regenerate Rise brings a strong track record of care and connection, and we’re proud to support their vision for St Mary’s. I’m particularly pleased that services for elderly and vulnerable residents will continue, offering valuable support to Byfleet communities. I wish Regenerate Rise every success.”
Debbie Thwaites, Director of Services at Regenerate Rise, added: “We’re delighted to formally manage St Mary’s Centre for the Community and create a shared, inclusive space where everyone can come together to feel valued and supported.
“Our aim is to foster a true spirit of community and enrich the lives of everyone who steps through our doors.”
