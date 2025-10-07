Parley Drive charity recycling site will close with immediate effect following continued incidents of fly-tipping.
Despite clear signage and regular collections by charities, the site has become a hotspot for illegal waste disposal, with items such as mattresses, household appliances and black bin bags routinely abandoned.
Between April and September 2025, 72 fixed penalty notices were issued to individuals caught illegally fly-tipping waste at the site.
The cost of removing illegally dumped waste at the site is met by local taxpayers.
Cllr Ellen Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for climate change and leisure, said: “It’s deeply disappointing that this site intended to support local charities has been repeatedly abused.
“Despite clear signage and regular collections, some individuals have chosen to treat Parley Drive as a dumping ground. This behaviour has caused untold distress to residents living nearby who have endured the consequences of this inconsiderate behaviour, and has left us no alternative but to close the site.
“Fly-tipping is not only illegal, it is a burden on taxpayers and a blight on our community.”
Charity donation bins at the site are currently being removed by their owners. Once removed, the area will remain a lay-by and the grass verge will be reinstated.
Items previously accepted at the site can be recycled through household recycling collections service or taken to Martyrs Lane Community Recycling Centre.
Residents are encouraged to report fly-tipping incidents easily and quickly using an online form at woking.gov.uk
For tips on how to reduce, reuse and recycle your waste, please visit the Surrey Environmental Partnership website at surreyep.org.uk
