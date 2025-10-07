Residents, businesses and all interested parties are being encouraged to share their views on the Pyrford Community Governance Review following the launch of an eight-week consultation.
The review follows an application from Pyrford Neighbourhood Forum proposing that a parish council be established covering the Pyrford Neighbourhood Area.
The consultation invites feedback on the creation of a parish council and its electoral arrangements, such as the number of councillors, wards and boundaries. All views received will help shape the council’s decision.
Adesuwa Omoregie, Woking Borough Council’s electoral registration officer, said: “This consultation is an important opportunity for all residents, businesses and interested parties to help shape how their community is represented in future.
“Your views will help ensure any decision reflects the needs and aspirations of the communities that live and work in the area.
“I encourage everyone with an interest in the Pyrford area to take part in the consultation and make their voice heard.”
A parish council is a local elected body that represents the community and provides certain local services. These can include maintaining open spaces, managing allotments, supporting local groups and commenting on planning applications.
Its aim is to strengthen local democracy and community involvement. If established, it may also be called a community, village, or neighbourhood council.
Parish councils are funded through an additional council tax charge, known as a precept.
Whilst the proposals specifically relate to the Pyrford Neighbourhood Area, the consultation is open to anyone with an interest in the area.
The eight-week consultation, which was launched on Wednesday, 1 October, is open until Sunday, 30 November. Representations received during this stage will assist the council form recommendations for council to consider at its meeting on 11 December.
To find out more about the proposals and have your say, visit https://wokingsays.woking.gov.uk/en-GB/projects/pyrfordcgr
