Woking Photographic Society is back after the summer break with a packed programme of events for a new season of fabulous photography, Len Walker writes.
The Society kicked off its return in style by holding the first Projected Digital Image (PDI) competition of the new term. On display were photographs of landscapes, storms, panoramas, and the natural world. The images were judged by Eddie Lord, a regular visitor to the society, who awarded certificates to the winners of the Advanced and Open classes.
In the Advanced Class, James Smith’s ‘The Coming Apocalypse’ captured a storm-chased scene in Texas.
“Dense clouds were turning the pre-sunset evening into night. The telegraph poles added a dynamic element, and with the leaning poles, it did feel rather apocalyptical,” he said.
“It looks rather vulnerable, especially with a moody dawn sky. I go back regularly to see if I can get something a little different,” he said.
In the Open Class, Heather Seaton photographed her son’s new Mazda MX-5, capturing raindrops glistening on the polished bonnet in the morning sun.
Annie Fluke’s spontaneous capture of deer in Bushy Park showed them nibbling under trees in early morning mist.
Richard Lodge’s ‘The Watery End’ at Wisley featured a brightly coloured flower fallen into a pond, illuminated by low sunlight reflecting off the dark water. He said: “The camera position was adjusted so that no other water surface reflections appeared adjacent to the flower in ‘The Watery End’.”
Woking Photographic Society runs a full programme of events for photographers of all abilities, with meetings held weekly at the Parkview Centre for the Community, Sheerwater, every Tuesday from 8pm. For more information, visit www.wokingps.uk, or follow on Facebook (WokingPS) or Instagram (WokingPS).
