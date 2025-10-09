Every week, FareShare Sussex & Surrey rescues 55 tons of surplus food, enough for more than 120,000 meals, that would otherwise go to waste. This food is distributed to charities, schools, food banks and community groups across the region. With demand for food support at an all-time high, volunteers are at the heart of this effort.
“Our volunteers are the driving force of everything we do,” said Dan Slatter, chief executive of FareShare Sussex & Surrey.
“Quite literally, our drivers and drivers’ assistants keep the wheels turning, without them, thousands of people would miss out on good food each week.”
The charity already relies on 47 volunteer drivers and more than 150 warehouse volunteers across Brighton and Guildford. But as winter sets in and demand rises, more volunteers are urgently needed to ensure food keeps moving to where it is needed most.
Volunteering as a driver or driver’s assistant is flexible, rewarding and a chance to make a tangible difference. Shifts can be as little as five hours a week, with volunteers working in pairs to collect and deliver food to local charities. Drivers must be 25 or older and hold a full licence, while drivers’ assistants work alongside them to help with loading, unloading and supporting deliveries.
Beyond the vital service, volunteers often say being part of the FareShare Sussex & Surrey community has impacted their lives.
Recent surveys found that 85 percent of volunteers reported feeling happier as a result of their involvement. Many also said the experience helped them forge meaningful connections with others, with 81 percent reporting stronger social bonds and friendships. In addition, 91 percent of volunteers said they felt a greater sense of accomplishment through their work.
One volunteer said: “It’s one of the only times in the week I can really laugh and connect with people. FareShare Sussex & Surrey has become a real community for me, it’s made an enormous difference to my life.”
Whether you’re looking to give back, meet new people or even take steps toward future employment, volunteering as a driver or driver’s assistant offers skills, companionship and the satisfaction of knowing you’re helping to fight food waste and hunger across Surrey.
FareShare Sussex & Surrey is part of the national FareShare network, the UK’s largest food redistribution charity. From its warehouses in Brighton and Guildford, the organisation rescues surplus food from manufacturers, suppliers and retailers that would otherwise go to waste.
That food is then redistributed to local charities, schools, community groups and food banks, where it is turned into meals for people facing hunger. Working with more than 160 organisations, FareShare Sussex & Surrey supports thousands of individuals each week. Its mission is to tackle hunger and reduce food waste, while fostering stronger, more connected communities.
To find out more or sign up, email [email protected] or visit faresharesussexandsurrey.org.uk/sign-up
