Rhod Lofting, former Mayor of Woking and founder of Woking Hospice, pays a heartfelt personal tribute to dedicated fundraiser Mary Pitchforth, who died recently at the age of 88.
As a fundraiser for Woking Hospice, Mary was a force of nature, exceptional and truly a one-off. Mary and Peter lived opposite us for over 40 years, 25 of which Mary and I shared a fundraising passion for creating and sustaining a hospice in Woking.
When I launched the Hospice Appeal back in 1990 Mary was one of the first of our neighbours to offer her practical support.
You can imagine my surprise when Mary suggested, I thought light-heartedly, that she would raise funds for the hospice by getting the wider neighbourhood to sponsor her to go up in a hot-air balloon.
Pull the other one, I responded, that is everyone's dream, it won't work, to which Mary vowed one day to make me eat my words.
I learnt that Mary had a fear of heights, which she would recount to potential sponsors. Would they, she asked, sponsor her to go up in a hot-air balloon by donating to the newly launched Woking Hospice Appeal?
She also then set about getting the costs of hiring the balloon separately sponsored and gained the approval of Woking Borough Council for me to wear my Chain of Office during the flight.
Kevin, a 12-year-old cancer patient, was keen to join us on the flight as we set off at dawn. We drifted up over the M25 and way beyond Leatherhead before returning.
Mary, in due course, had a cake baked in the shape of the hot-air balloon, titled "Now eat your words". Happily, I did, and most of the cake, especially after receiving a donation from her of £8,000 towards the Woking Hospice Appeal. It was our first major donation!
That was Mary. What a way of getting the Hospice Appeal on the road and into the local press. As a volunteer over the next 15 years, Mary organised all our major events.
The highlight for most was the Cliff Richard Show at Lakeside, where we all sang Congratulations to Sir Cliff on his knighthood, Mary having provided everyone with a copy of the words. He, in return, sang it back to us for the opening of our hospice. He subsequently visited the hospice on two separate occasions, much to the delight of everyone.
Other events Mary organised included our hospice balls, the car raffles, our classic car shows and golf tournaments at Hoebridge, each with her trademark zeal, zest and thoroughness in working with her team, but always refusing a salary.
Soon though, yet another serious cancer scare took hold, one of the many she had suffered since the age of 32, with this one leaving her desperately low. Mary felt spent and no longer able to give of her best.
To convince her of our faith in her recovery and in her work, we made Mary our events coordinator, effectively a member of staff. But still the salary was refused. I can only guess the role Peter, a proud Yorkshireman, would have played in ensuring a mind change!
Mary continued her job, almost to perfection, having personally raised well over £1m in her time as a volunteer. I say "almost to perfection" because no one throughout my entire working life has put the phone down on me as often as Mary. And, worse still, get away with it!
More recently and again as a volunteer, Mary insisted on organising each of our Bobby Davro concerts and greeting the performing artists who gave their time freely.
That still did not stop Mary from selling more than £6,000 worth of advertising for each of the concert programmes she produced, always determined in whatever way possible, to add to the hospice coffers.
Bless you Mary for your inspired and dedicated work, and your sheer determination to get the job done. You gave it your all.
Thank you for being a caring neighbour and such a good friend. You will be hugely missed. God bless you and may you rest in the peace you so richly deserve.
Mary Pitchforth: August 1937 - September 2025.
