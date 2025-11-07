An exhibition of new work by Frances Pinnock called Light Sleeper - set alongside her curation from the Ingram Collection - will be shown at the Lightbox Gallery in Woking from November 15 to January 18.
The exhibition posits the dream as a place of assemblage, one where fragmented memories from the day are re-experienced as distorted and incomplete layers, collaged together under the governance of dream logic.
As a person falls asleep, isolated images dissolve and play out as fictional scenes across abstract landscapes. The memory of the dream permeates the days that follow, and traces of these dreamt images layer on top of waking life.
Frances Pinnock makes intricate and multi-layered works across sculpture, painting and drawing, encompassing an array of subjects and references.
