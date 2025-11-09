Hundreds gathered in Woking town centre on Sunday for the annual Remembrance Service held at the Woking War Memorial.
The event began at 9.50am, with organisations assembling at Church Street East under the direction of the parade marshal before marching towards Jubilee Square.
The parade set off at 10.30am, accompanied by a marching band that drew residents to the service at the memorial.
Crowds filled Jubilee Square to pay their respects, joined by local dignitaries from Woking Borough Council.
Formal proceedings began at 10.35am, led by the Rev Adrian Beavis, Vicar of Christ Church, Woking. He said: “We are here to remember those who have lived and died in His service and in the service of others; we pray for all those who suffer through war and are in need.”
Mr Beavis spoke of the importance of remembrance and of the lives lost to preserve freedom and peace.
A hymn followed, along with a reading by Woking Town Mayor Cllr Amanda Boote. Mr Beavis then addressed the crowd, before intercessions were given by Imam Hashmi of Shah Jahan Mosque, Woking, and the Rev Phil Simpson from Woking People of Faith.
Another hymn preceded the Act of Remembrance and the Exhortation. Following the Last Post, the town observed a two-minute silence in unison with services across the country at 11am.
“We pray that we may have such devotion to duty that neither the loving kindness of God, nor the heroism of those who fought, may have been in vain,” said Mr Beavis.
The service concluded with the laying of wreaths, the national anthem and the parade returning towards Church Street East.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.