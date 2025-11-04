Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 04/11/25. More WBC public notices can be found at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.
Byfleet and West Byfleet
Display of 2 x 2no post mounted non illuminated signs. Land to the south of 22 Parvis Road, West Byfleet, Surrey. PLAN/2025/0631
Erection of proposed hip-to-gable roof extensions incorporating dormer windows to either side, gable roof to existing front bay window and gable roof overhang to existing side entrance door. Alterations to external materials and fenestration. 34 Winern Glebe, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7LT. PLAN/2025/0803
Details of a Drainage Verification Report submitted pursuant to Condition 14 of planning permission ref: WO/2022/0923 dated 10 July 2023. (this application is determined by Surrey County Council under their ref SCCRef-2025-0183). Land At The Former Manor School, Magdalen Crescent, Byfleet, West ByfleetM Surrey. PLAN/2025/0838
Erection of a two-storey front, single storey side and rear extension. Open front porch canopy, alterations to external materials and changes to fenestration. High Pine, 37 Blackwood Close, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6PP. PLAN/2025/0830
Canalside
Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide 30x residential units. 6 Church Street West, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6DJ. PLAN/2025/0828
Proposed replacement of existing pitched roof coverings, rebuilding/repairing existing dormers, removal of the existing chimneys and replacement of existing single glazed Crittall windows with new double glazed UPVC frames. 3 - 11 Church Path, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6EJ. PLAN/2025/0819
Goldsworth Park
Retrospective planning permission for erection of front fence and gate. 53 Armadale Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3LD. PLAN/2025/0811
Retrospective planning permission for a single storey rear extension. Replacement rear balcony with glass balustrading and alterations to fenestration and external materials. 41 Willowmead Close, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3DN. PLAN/2025/0822
Heathlands
T1 : Oak - reshape the canopy to a more symmetric shape by reducing asymmetric lateral branches by 2-3m, remove deadwood, reduce height by 2-3m. T2 : Beech - reduce the height of the canopy by about 1/3, reshape the canopy by reducing asymmetric lateral branches by 2-3m, thin the canopy by 10% to create and maintain a natural form, and to allow light and air penetration, and to reduce the risk to people and property from tree failure in high winds. (Works subject to TPO/0011/2019). 2 Yarrowfield Cottages, Woodpecker Way, Mayford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0SG. TREE/2025/8288
Horsell
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage and conservatory. Wheatsheaf Cottage, 40 Chobham Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4AS. PLAN/2025/0820
Erection of a single storey rear extension, part carport conversion and replacement of carport gates with roller shutters. Erection of a rear outbuilding. 7 Lakeside Drive, Chobham, Woking, GU24 8BD. PLAN/2025/0817
Hoe Valley
Erection of a front car port. 2 Carters Lane Cottages, Carters Lane, Old Woking, Woking, GU22 8JQ. PLAN/2025/0704
Erection of a single storey rear extension. Downsview Park Villa , 8 Downsview Avenue, Kingfield, Woking, GU22 9BT. PLAN/2025/0802
Erection of a ground floor rear extension and construction of one additional storey by a 1.35m increase in roof height and formation of front and rear dormer windows. 7 Apers Avenue, Westfield, Woking, GU22 9NB. PLAN/2025/0827
Knaphill
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer. Alterations to fenestration and insertion of front rooflights. 35 Highclere Road, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2PN. PLAN/2025/0839
Mount Hermon
Erection of a two storey side extension with rear Juliet balcony and integral garage and single storey rear extension following demolition of existing garage. Hassocks , West Hill Road, Woking, GU22 7UL. PLAN/2025/0814
Pyrford
Listed Building Consent for erection of a single storey side extension following the demolition of the existing garage, car port and ancillary structure. Grove Cottage, Pyrford Road, Woking, GU22 8UT. PLAN/2025/0825
Formation of new vehicular access. 6 Beaufort Close, Maybury, Woking, GU22 8DA. PLAN/2025/0829
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.